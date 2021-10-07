Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded down $20.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,396.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $881.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,400.74.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

