Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded down $20.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,396.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $881.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,400.74.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

