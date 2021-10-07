USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of USNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
