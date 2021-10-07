USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

