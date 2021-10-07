BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $45,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 752,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,036. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

