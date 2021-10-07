Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Holdings Decreased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,044. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

