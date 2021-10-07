Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $179.74. 9,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,212. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.