Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.34 Million Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Data Knights Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Data Knights Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

