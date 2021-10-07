Flux 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $81.80 million and $1.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00231573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00128287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00145647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001979 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002567 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,355,923 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.