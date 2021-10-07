Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

