Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 5,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

