Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 88.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,436 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.25. 217,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,755. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82.

