Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,342,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,871,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $786.59. The company had a trading volume of 125,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

