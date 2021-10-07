Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 7,641 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 713,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

