AO Asset Management LP Buys 363 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.