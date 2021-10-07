ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 60,391 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

