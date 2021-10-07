ProShare Advisors LLC Has $38.82 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159,314 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

