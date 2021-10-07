Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $181.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,111. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $184.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

