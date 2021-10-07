Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Cardinal Health makes up 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 51,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

