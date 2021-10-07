Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

