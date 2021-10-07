Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 11,305 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.48 and a 200-day moving average of $371.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

