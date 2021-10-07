Fmr LLC Buys 2,396,654 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,363,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396,654 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.01% of Cisco Systems worth $2,245,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.