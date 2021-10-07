Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,230,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $229,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

