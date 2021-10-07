Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for approximately 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 12,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

