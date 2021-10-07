Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 219 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 187,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

