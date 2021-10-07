AO Asset Management LP Buys 612,900 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 931,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 612,900 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up 1.7% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of BOX worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $58,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 54,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.