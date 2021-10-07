DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

