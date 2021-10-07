Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 1.9%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.38. 1,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $747.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

