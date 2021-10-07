NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

