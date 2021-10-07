22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 2.8%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. 2,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,206,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

