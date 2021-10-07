TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TLGA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 51,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

