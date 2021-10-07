Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 226,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 298,407 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

