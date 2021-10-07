Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,185 shares.The stock last traded at $144.98 and had previously closed at $144.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,572,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,788,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

