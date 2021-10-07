21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 5.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.63. 5,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,011,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

