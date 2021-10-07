RK Capital Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDSN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

