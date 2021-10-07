RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,500 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $390.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

