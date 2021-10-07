RK Capital Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

