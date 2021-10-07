LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,794. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
