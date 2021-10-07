LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,794. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

