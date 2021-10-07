Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $16.28. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 5,128 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley raised Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

