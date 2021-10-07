SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $750.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $679.14 and last traded at $673.99, with a volume of 2449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $659.85.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.31. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.