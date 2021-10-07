ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $17.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 71,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

