Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.97. Sasol shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 5,250 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.