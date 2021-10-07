Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

