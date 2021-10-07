Mather Group LLC. Has $321,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.3% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

