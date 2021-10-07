Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $277.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.31 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

