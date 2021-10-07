Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $137.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.