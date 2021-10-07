Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.69. Tuya shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

