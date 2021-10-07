AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.22 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $69.22 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00228339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00104742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,291,677 coins and its circulating supply is 130,849,201 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.