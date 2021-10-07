Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.95. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.