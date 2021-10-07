Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP remained flat at $$329.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.72. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,867 shares of company stock worth $59,357,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stamps.com by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

