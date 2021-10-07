ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $177,879.63 and approximately $81,991.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,640,175 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

