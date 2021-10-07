$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $1.08 billion. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

